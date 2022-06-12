Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez sparked hilarious reactions on social media when he shared a video of his meeting with Nigerian superstars Davido

The Canadian said some lovely words about the Nigerian as he referred to him at the greatest artiest in the world

Tory's statement has sparked hilarious reactions on social media with Nigerians having diverse opinions about it

Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez has an opinion about who the greatest artist in the world is and he is not hiding his feeling about it.

The rapper met with Nigerian superstar, Davido in a video and he tild him in his face that he is the greatest artist in the world.

Tory Lanez hails Davido in video. Credit: @torylanez @davido

Source: Instagram

According to Tory:

"Yo Davido, I've got to give you your flowers, I don't care what nobody say, you are one of the greatest artiste in the whole world."

Check out the video of Tory Lanez's shoutout to Davido below:

Nigerians react to Tory Lanez's statement about Davido

Social media users in Nigeria have reacted differently to Tory Lanez's statement about Davido.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ezeqwesiri:

"Zero cap One of the greatest artist - That’s what Tory Lanez said o."

Pinklipscream2:

"World ke? I love OBO but why Lanez Dey whine am. Anyway Na highness."

__Tinuke:

"Obo to the world…come and see how wizkid fans will come and be ranting now."

Abjwholesalershub:

"Who they give davido all this hope he isn’t even close to the best artist nor vex."

Ceo.nero:

"Coming from someone that does not know he’s left from he’s right ... davido don still make all this one hate wizkid but noting spoil .wiz no go still send ur pa."

Coprakary:

"Everybody get who b der best artist in the world. Cos we nor dey dat guy world. If not I for still tell Davido."

Davido and Tory Lanez link up in Lagos

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido and Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez linked up with each other in Dubai and fans can't stop talking about the beautiful moment.

Video of their friendly meeting emerged online with the two entertainers warmly exchanging pleasantries.

The video sparked hilarious reactions on social media with many suggesting that the singer might be having a song together.

