Nigerian music superstar, Davido has a show to remember last night, June 11, in Dubai after thrilling his audience with a classic performance

The singer decided to ditch his more recent tracts and gave the Dubai fans some of his oldies at the Afroworld Festival concert

He was all excited and lively as the crowd sand along to his old music, Nigerians have reacted differently to the video of his top performance in Dubai

Nigerian singer, Davido gave Dubai crowd a classic performance during the Afroworld Festival and a video of the mesmerising display has hit the internet.

The Dubai fans proved to Davido that they have been huge followers of his music since way back as the singer gave them some of his old hit tracks.

Davido performs his old songs in Dubai.

Source: Instagram

Davido who appeared dashing in a blue shirt and shorts performed songs like Dami Duro and Gobe and the crowd vibed to it as if he released them just recently.

Watch the video of the top performance below:

Nigerians react to Davido's performance

Social media users across Nigeria have reacted differently to Davido's performance in Dubai, most of them commended the singer for his crowd control ability.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ghostbusters_rm:

"When it comes to crowd controlling leave it for Davido and Burna , them sabi."

Mauricecole888:

"Who carry this big shirt give you?"

Ifeajayi66:

"I'll forever love the starting of Gobe."

Kuntakintespotted:

"Na why we Dey call am G.O.A.T."

King_rooben_of_laygos:

"Things I love to hear and see."

Mz_lilianna:

"I remember when I used to stop and dance Gobe on the road those days."

