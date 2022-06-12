A Nigerian chemical engineer and fitness educator, Shredded to the c ore is doing the nation proud in the United States

c The young man got to the next stage of the popular American Got Talent show after showcasing what he has to the amazement of the audience and judges

Video of the moment he was displaying his talent has made it to the internet and Nigerian have reacted differently to it

A young Nigerian fitness educator and chemical engineer, Shredded to the core is putting the nation in good light and his countrymen are commending him.

The fitness educator is one of the contestants at the American Got Talents show and he exhibited his talents in a hilarious manner that got the crowd screaming and jumping off their seats while the judges commend him.

Nigerian at American got talent show. Credit: @instablg9ja

Source: Instagram

Video of the moment he was showcasing his talents has emerged online where he moved from a lab scientist to a shirtless fitness person.

One of the judges joined him on stage to show off his abs with him as he commended and recommended that he will go places.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Shredded to the core's performance at the American Got Talents show.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Danoliza:

"Make i resume gym abeg."

Elohorr"

"Lmao, I was expecting him to still shock us and sing or something."

Iam_horpeyhemi:

"Men na una mates gather six packs dey use am so . Some of you people will be using it to gather women."

_Bestgurlsusu:

"As una no appreciate my guy talent e don carry am go where they appreciate am."

