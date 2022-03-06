Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid, couldn't make it to his colleague, Davido's much talked about concert at O2 Arena but he sure got his fans buzzing

The singer headlined a show in Dubai and as expected he brought the roof down with his energetic performances

He also brought American rapper Tyga on stage and fans can't stop hailing him as they compared his show with Davido's London shutdown

Made in Lagos crooner, Wizkid, got his fans excited after a video of his performance at his show in Dubai emerged online.

Many expected Wizkid to be a surprise package at Davido's concert at London O2 Arena but the singer is already booked to headline the Dubai show.

The Nigeran superstar also brought out American rapper, Tyga to perform at the show he headlined and fans have expressed their admiration for him with the video that emerged online.

Mixed reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to the video of Wizkid's performance in Dubai, most of them compared it with Davido's show.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Official_asia_money:

"I’m watching machala show from o2 Arena."

M.shine_lee:

"This show sweet pass carnival wey obo Dey do."

_Candyphotos:

"Proper show. No be the one we dey hear Aboki music."

Hardizaidan:

"BIG WIZ IN 01 baba imade at 02."

Girly.max:

"That’s my boyyyyyyyyyy the greatest this is what we call show."

Lil_kay39:

"The wizkid na werey…You can’t just beef am."

Manwiththesauce:

"Machala FC dey ur back, our presido!! Chop life abeg. If money finish we wire another one."

Luckid_aguiyi:

"Why will u be praising davido & wizkid at The same Time? alaye pick one & name him ur fav."

Wizkid brought out Chris Brown at O2 concert

Legit.ng previously reported that the first leg of Wizkid's MIL concert in London went down and the Nigerian singer had a lot of surprises for his teeming fans.

Midway into his performance, the singer sent the audience wild with excitement as he invited American superstar Chris Brown on stage.

Fans on social media who didn't have the opportunity to attend the concert also raved about the special moment.

