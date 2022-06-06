Socialite Pretty Mike hosted some friends, colleagues and top names in the entertainment industry over the weekend

The event tagged Lagos party saw superstars like Burna Boy, Ramsey Nouah, Whitemoney among others in attendance

Legit.ng compiled fun videos from the event as social media users had different things to say about those who showed up

Socialite Pretty Mike is known to heavily support colleagues in the entertainment industry and this explains why a lot of them answered when he called.

The flamboyant nightlife entrepreneur hosted friends, colleagues and superstars at an event tagged Lagos party on Sunday, June 6.

Celebs attended Pretty Mike's star-studded event. Photo: @prettymikeoflagos/@mediaroomhub

Source: Instagram

The lavish event saw top players in the music and movie industry showing up to celebrate with one of their own.

Grammy-winning musician, Burna Boy, was among music stars who graced Pretty Mike’s event in style.

See a video showing the Twice as Tall musician below:

Bobrisky's former friend and bureau de change operator, Mompha, was equally spotted at the luxury party.

A different video spotted online captured nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chiefpriest having a good time at the party. The businessman was seen in the company of former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates Whitemoney and Frodd.

More videos from the event are below:

Nollywood screen gods Ramsey Nouah and Enyinna Nwigwe were also spotted representing the movie industry at the event.

A video captured the actors taking pictures with colleagues on the red carpet at the event.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

toke_adel said:

"Ramsey."

favoured83 said:

"Hook up party."

toke_adel said:

"Ok this is it."

isrealiyabo said:

"This is Whitemoney's Christmas costume though ."

iam_page1 said:

"C as @igosave just dey press e fone as if e nor c celebrity, Warri boy una dey form sha."

