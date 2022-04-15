Veteran Nigerian highlife singer Orlando Julius has passed away barely a few hours into his 79th birthday

The news of his death was made public by Bimbo Esho, who got the update from the late singer’s wife, Lady Layota

Orlando was one of Nigeria’s fathers of Afro/Highlife Music and was known to be a fine Saxophonist

Tragedy has hit the Nigerian music industry as the latest update gathered by Legit.ng revealed that one of Nigerian veteran highlife singers, Orlando Julius, has died at the age of 79.

The news of Orlando’s death was made public by Bimbo Esho of the Evergreen Music Company Limited, who said she got the news from the singer’s wife, Lady Latoya.

Orlando Julius, a native of Ijebu Ijesha, was regarded as one of Nigeria’s fathers of Afro/Highlife music was known as a fine saxophonist.

Bimbo, in a eulogy while announcing the singer’s death, wrote:

“Bimbo Daddy has passed On… This was the message I stumbled on waking up at exactly 3am to peruse my WhatsApp page.. It was a message sent in to me by Orlando Julius beautiful and supportive wife Lady Latoya. Orlando Julius a native of Ijebu Ijesha succumbed to the cold hands of death and breathed his last few hours ago at the age of 79. We shall miss one of Nigeria’s fathers of Afro/Highlife Music , a gentleman and a fine Saxophonist. May daddy Orlando Julius soul journey well . To the entire Ekemode family may God give you the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.”

Starting in the '60s, Julius was fusing traditional African sounds and rhythms with those of American pop, soul, and R&B. Aside from performing and recording in his native Nigeria, he spent many years in the United States working on collaborations with Lamont Dozier, the Crusaders, and Hugh Masekela.

