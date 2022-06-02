A new video has shown the nine brilliant Nigerians who graduated from the same faculty at the University of Calgary

In the clip, each of the Nigerians filed out with smiling faces amid rapturous clap s as they walked to the podium

s Many people who reacted to the video said Nigerians are always succeeding in places with a favourable environment

A video has shown the moment nine Nigerians who all finished from the law faculty of the University of Calgary in Canada attended their graduation ceremony.

In an earlier report, Ian Holloway, the dean of the faculty took to Twitter on Monday, May 30, to celebrate the graduates.

Many people praised the Nigerian on their academic success. Photo source: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

The Nigerians

Their names were given as Oluchi Jennifer Chikioke, Ola Eke-Okoro, Maryam Wuraola Lawal, Toritsemofe Alexandra Mene, Emmanuel Uche Odum, Ifedayo Isaac Olanipekun, Ifeoluwa Tolulope Osunfisan, Olaitan Adeniyi Oyekunle, Olashegun Olayinka Tokode.

A clip shared by Linda Ikeji shows the successful graduates walking to the podium amid a massive crowd.

Watch the clip below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments and more than 2,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

hrh_stan said:

"Nigerians doing better everywhere else unless Nigeria."

iam_kingphy said:

"Before you congratulate them don’t forget this are mostly children of our politicians! Thank you!"

zidane_samuel said:

"Na government be our problems... God bless them."

ahnny_obong said:

"This is heartwarming to watch."

clasique_bae said:

"Outside the country Nigerians are more than capable and diligent just that our Ogas at the top keep suppressing our zeal. Congratulations to them."

Nigerian man bags degrees abroad

Source: Legit.ng