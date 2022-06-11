Liquorose' revealtion about how she found her ex Emmanuel with another lady in Dubai literally shocked everybody and reactions took over social media

Big Brother Naija 2019 ex-housemate Tacha could not hold herself as she took to Twitter with different reactions as varying stages of Liquorose' emotional story

Tacha made sure to note that Emmanuel lost on something good as she made fun of the fans who 'shipped' the dancer with him

Big Brother Naija star Tacha joined the long string of Nigerians who had numerous reactions to Emmanuel's actions towards Liquorose when they were in Dubai.

The reality star are no longer lovers and social media went wild when the dancer revealed that she caught Emmanuel with another lady the one night she didn't sleep in his room.

Tacha welcomes Liquorose back to the streets Photo credit: @symply_tachha/@liquorose

Source: Instagram

It's his loss

Taking to Twitter, Tacha advised Liquorose not to sweat over the matter because he already lost out on something amazing/

The entrepreneur used the opportunity to make fun of fans who were adamantly shipping Liquorose and Emmanuel.

"His loss baby Girl… Don’t sweat. Shippers in the mud"

Welcoming back to the streets of single people, Tacha wrote:

"Fear Men!! Linus Linus Linus. Welcome back to the streets Bby Girl. It’ll be Alright. Never let a confused man waste your time or energy.. what you allow is what will CONTINUE!"

See the tweets below:

Nigerians react to Tacha's posts

@GodAbeggg:

"Tacha How this matter take concern you because I don't understand you're literally inheriting this girl's problems likeee chilll You basically have no Idea where you might find yourself tomorrow."

@alphavegass:

"How can you loose what u don't value. Emma didn't rate LR from the beginning. So he has nothing to loose. When HMs called LR attention to all dz mess even when in the house, she didn't listen."

@dazzlingKipsy:

" no be small shippers in the mud. But how do people fall in love in a vacuum. Like you totally give in to someone even when you know that you're restricted and you don't know what the outside world would say after you're out of the house."

@Ceejaycrypt:

"You sha wan trend by all means. If clout was a person"

@gr8tgal02:

" Emma was never confused on the contrary he knew what exactly he was doing, he knew what he will get both from rose and shipper and it worked out for him well I give him accolades for a well planned mission."

I was knocking for 15 minutes, you didn’t open

Many people anticipated the gist of what happened with Emmanuel and Liquorose in Dubai, but nothing prepared them for the shocking revelation.

The dancer disclosed on an episode of the reunion show that she caught her man with another lady and he did not feel remorseful about it.

After knocking on Emmanuel's door because she wanted to find out who was in the room with him, lying that she had an emergency was the only way Liquorose gained access.

Source: Legit.ng