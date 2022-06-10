Nigerian music icon D’banj had his 42nd birthday on Thursday, June 9, and it was a big celebration for him

A video from the singer’s party showed the likes of Frank Edoho, Skiibii, Wande Coal, Ice Prince, among others were in attendance

Another video from the birthday party showed D’banj vibing to ‘Emilokan’ song, a word which has gone viral on social media

It was a big celebration for Nigerian veteran musician Oladapo Oyebanjo, better known as D’banj, as he marked his 42nd birthday with a token of appreciation to his fans.

After he was celebrated by his colleagues as well as fans with lovely birthday messages on social media platforms across the country, D’banj had a birthday party which was attended by popular celebrities in the country.

Nigerian Idol finalists perform at D'banj's birthday party Credit: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Popular TV host Frank Edoho, in an interview at the event, revealed he and D’banj have been friends for a long time. However, he revealed that when D’banj was not making music, he was working on other important things.

The likes of Wande Coal, Ice Prince, and Skiibii were among the celebrities that stormed the event.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the video of Edoho speaking below:

A video of D'Banj and his wife posing for pictures.

Internet users send birthday messages to D’banj

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

lesh029:

"happy birthday my number one fav may the lord bless this age and many more to come ."

6code6:

"I must greet you specially…. Happy birthday ẹja ńlá long life in good health."

olanrewaju0831:

"Happy Birthday Fav. of all Time ❤️ Ur face Show ...more Good Ejanla Oshey !!"

iamaraba1:

"Happy birthday Eja NLA OGG more blessingssss ❤️."

hotterplate_chops:

"I greet you specially on this beautiful day of you favorite God bless your new age ❤️❤️."

D'banj hails Burna Boy, says he is proud of him

Nigerian music star and entertainer D’banj better known as the Koko Master sent a goodwill message to singer and Grammy award winner Burna Boy.

D’banj in a post via his social media shared a video of one of Burna Boy’s stage performances as he revealed he was proud of the singer.

The Koko Master went on to urge Burna Boy to write history with his music prowess which has gained popularity within and outside Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng