Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh’s son King Andre referred to her as his first soul mate as he celebrated her on her 37th birthday

Andre, who shared a photo of his mother rocking a long flowing gown, added that she was the greatest

His social media post has left many of his mother’s fans and followers gushing as they were seen in the comment section celebrating with him

King Andre, who is the only son of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, has penned a short but beautiful message to his mother as she marks her 37th birthday.

Andre, who shares a deep bond with his actress mother, referred to her as his first soul mate. He declared that she was the greatest as he added some birthday emojis to his post.

King Andre calls his mother Tonto Dikeh the greatest.

Source: Instagram

Sharing a photo of his mother in a long and beautiful flowing gown, King Andre wrote:

“Happy Birthday to my 1st soul mate.. Mummy you are the greatest.”

Fans gush over King Andre’s birthday message to Tonto Dikeh

oluwatoyin_o1:

"Happy birthday king tonto,may God almighty bless your new age with more greatness,more success and more happiness ijn..Have a glorious Birthday Queen..love you ."

larry__banjos:

"Happy birthday Idol may your New age opens the doors of blessings and fruitfulness your way."

hauwjaji2:

"Happy birthday to a beautiful soul. Thank you for all that you are doing for humanity. God bless you always. ❤."

kingtonto_dorodiva:

"HAPPY GLORIOUS BIRTHDAY,I will always be greatful to you and your support and kindness , it will be impossible to count all the ways you have helped people far and near, thank you so much for all you have done, I only pray and hope you have all that your heart desires."

Tonto Dikeh celebrates 37th birthday in style

Today, June 9, is a big day for the popular Nigerian actress and humanitarian as she turns 37-years-old.

Tonto Dikeh took to social media to share some lovely photos of herself as well as videos of her birthday cake.

In one of the captions of her post, Tonto referred to herself as a sugar mummy. In another, the actress thanked the universe for what she doesn't know yet.

