Nightlife entrepreneur Obi Cubana has dedicated a beautiful and touching post to his darling wife as they celebrate their union

The wealthy socialite disclosed that it is the 14th traditional wedding anniversary with the woman after his heart

Cubana and his wife were seen rocking traditional outfits in a dance video as friends and well-wishers congratulated them

Love is indeed a beautiful feeling and this is why billionaire businessman Obi Cubana and his wife are celebrating 14 years of agreeing to go on a marital journey together.

Taking to his Instagram page, the socialite disclosed that Tuesday, June 7, makes it a total of 14 years since he had the traditional wine carrying ceremony with his wife.

Billionaire Obi Cubana and wife celebrate wedding anniversary. Photo: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

The doting husband described her as a beautiful model who is also the sweetest thing that can never give him diabetes.

Cubana wrote:

"The Traditional wine carrying of this beautiful model-queen took place exactly 14yrs ago this day, in Obosi, Idemmili North LGA of Anambra State!! This is one of my life's BEST decisions; getting married to this damsel!!"

Cubana also posted a video that captured the moment his wife danced down the staircase in their mansion and joined him for a quick couple’s dance.

Watch the video below:

Congratulatory messages roll in for Cubana

lush_eby said:

"Obi m! USO m! I jim n’olu! Love you forever."

officialyungdaddy said:

"Obi cabana for president and lolo for first lady❤️."

melodystorez said:

"Happy anniversary... so your beautiful wife is from my place ..same town same local government.... obosi women are beautiful..."

alyusrohmodestwears said:

"I too like this man, the way he carries his wife ehn. God will definitely continue to bless you. With this, na suffocating go wan kee any yeye sidehen wen wan enter their marriage ."

m.m.a_j said:

"The love between this 2 is nothing but pure lovelooking at lush, you will see she's just a complete Peace of mind to her husband ❤️ any eyes eyeing them with evil eyes shall go blind ."

Source: Legit.ng