Nigerian music star Davido has sent a message to American model Lori Harvey after her relationship breakup with actor Michael B. Jordan

Davido in a post shared a photo of Lori via his Instastory and went on to described her as the greatest of all time

The DMW boss’ statement has stirred mixed reactions on social media as many wondered why he was hailing her

Nigerian music star David Adeleke is making headlines after sharing a photo of American model Lori Harvey shortly after the report of her relationship crash with Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan crashed.

The DMW boss further stirred reactions after declaring Lori, who is the daughter to popular TV host Steve Harvey, the greatest of all time.

Greatest of all time: Davido hails Lori Harvey. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

Mixed reactions as Davido hails Lori Harvey

Nigerians have seen taken to social media to react to Davido’s most as many asked how the report of Lori and Michael’s breakup became a concern to the singer.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

domingo_loso:

"OBO baddest. Relationship for this generation na odiegwu o"

onyinyechistephen:

"So the breakup is true ."

christheedon:

"Completely heartbroken but still love each other?."

its_katchy:

"Wizkid can never do this type of famzing."

tife.majek:

"Kilo kan Davido in this matter now ehn? "

nenejones_esq:

"So because she has dated singers in the past, our dear David wants to see how he can collect his own kwa? Nsogbu adiro."

wild_boi_rocker:

"Baba wan draw attention so that him go peel her kneel bro code"

wendy_adamma:

"Them don break up???"

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey breaks up after one year of being together

Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan ended his relationship with Lori Harvey, the daughter of TV host Steve Harvey.

The couple who have been dating for over a year and a half ended their relationship and are said to be heartbroken.

According to People, a close source confirmed that the former love birds had ended their union. "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other," said the source.

