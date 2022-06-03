Nigerians are contemplating and raising speculations about the kind of relationship between fast rising act Ruger and actress Susan Pwajok

A compilation video of different loved-up moments between the young stars have made people conclude that they have gone from being besties to lovers

In light of the alleged development, different ladies have lamented over the fact that they lost Ruger to the actress

A lot of Nigerian girls are heartbroken in advance as singer Ruger is allegedly in a relationship with actress Susan Pwajok.

The duo have different loved-up moments and the video has made the rounds on social media giving some sort of confirmation that the stars have something going on.

Reactions as many assume Ruger and Susan Pwajok are dating Photo credit: @rugerofficial/@susanpwajok

In the video, Ruger and Susan were seen in compromising positions which make it hard to believe that they are still just besties as some people claim.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

nifemi.eo:

"She must have seen his second eye."

sylviateyei:

"Everytime love love...una no dey chop yam or spaghetti?"

krisallessence:

"Breakfast na national cake"

zaraleinadsignature:

"I smell breakfast soonest"

nohpheesat:

"And he doesn’t even know I have 15kids for him "

mackie_ee:

"Thought they are best friends?"

estherwhytebassey:

"They're cute together, y'all should wish them the best and move on."

DJ Dimplenipple slams Ruger for calling her out

Popular singer, Ruger, was among social media users who woke up to popular dancer DJ DimpleNipple calling out singer D’Prince for allegedly blocking her on his Instagram page.

The female dancer had shared screenshots of her exchange with the singer in which he requested her presence at a popular hotel for a business meeting.

Ruger in his reply to her, called her a low life who is used to doing hookups and noted that legal actions will be taken against her.

DJ Dimplenipple refused to let Ruger talk to her like he deemed fit and she fired back at him by first calling him a small boy.

According to the dancer, she saw the singer at the airport and he could not even look her in the face.

