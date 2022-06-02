Ini Edo has affirmed that what made her and several other veterans was sheer hardwork and the will to succeed with passion

The movie star disclosed that they didn't have social media to make them celebrities unlike these days when it is easy for anyone to be

Ini also pointed out that during her days, the industry was dominated by light-skinned girls and it took a lot of work to drive herself to acceptability

Popular Nollywood actress Ini Edo has pointed out how easy it is for anyone to become a celebrity with the emergence of social media these days.

In an interview with colleague Lilian Afegbai, Ini talked about old Nollywood and what it took to become a celebrity, unlike today.

Ini Edo said she and others worked hard to become successful Photo credit: @iniedo

Source: Instagram

Using the old days of Nollywood as an example, the movie star affirmed that they did not have social media to give them celebrity status, and they had to work hard for it.

Ini added that all they had was hard work and sheer determination laced with the passion to become successful.

She also mentioned that when she got into the industry, it was dominated by light-skinned girls and she and others had to work hard to drive themselves to the point of acceptance.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Ini's video

beckysweetz__hairs:

"It was the work."

chinenyeasadu:

"She didn't lie."

alelegraces:

"Well said ... truth facts from one & only iconic @iniedo RESPECT"

rachaelugbodu:

"Word! They actually did the work."

vidaloka_beauty_empire:

"Ratio of yellow to dark celebrity ladies was 1 : 1 at best."

osagierita:

"She definitely right "it was the work" somebori will just start dressing like a female they automatically becomes a celebrity."

Source: Legit.ng