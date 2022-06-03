Music superstar Buna Boy and BBNaija's former housemate, Nengi , got social media buzzing after a video of them chilling together at a club emerged online

, Most of their fans feel the duo might be dating as they sparked hilarious dating rumours with the video

Legit.ng conducted a poll to ask her readers if Nengi and Burna Boy will make perfect partners, and the majority of them feel they might not

Grammy-winning singer, Burna Boy and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Nengi stirred dating rumours recently after a video of them in a club emerged online.

The duo were seen having a good time, making widespread suggestions that they might be in a relationship.

Fans predict Nengi and Burna Boy relationship. Credit: @burnaboygram @nengiofficial

On the premise of social media rumours, Legit.ng decided to do a poll to ask her readers if Burna Boy and Nengi dating could be perfect. While some of them feel it would, many others believe they won't make good partners.

23.1 per cent of the people who participated in the poll feel Burna and Nengi are a perfect match for each other.

A staggering 45.3 per cent of the respondents are of the opinion that Burna and Nengi can't be good partners, while 25.1 per cent of the total population were indifferent about them and how their relationship will turn out.

6.5 per cent of the respondents decided to share their thoughts on the relationship between the stars.

Someone commented on the post:

"She won't be a bad baby mama now."

Check out the result of the poll below:

Nengi and Burna Boy spark dating rumours

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that Nengi and Burna caused a stir on social media.

The two celebrities hilariously sparked dating rumours online after videos of them together at the club went viral.

The videos of Nengi with Burna Boy raised a lot of reactions as some wondered if it was now a crime for two celebrities to party together and others urged them to come out and own up to it if truly they are dating.

