One of Burna Boy's aides, King Manny gave a hilarious clapback to the singer's ex-girlfriend , Stefflon Don , ahead of the release of her diss track

, , Stefflon Don dropped a snippet that sampled Burna Boy in her response to the Grammy winner's Chop Breakfast song as she vowed to tell her side of the story

King Manny in response to the British rapper's new diss track congratulated her for successfully getting the clout after four failed attempts

The drama brewing between Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy, and his British ex-girlfriend Stefflon Don is about to get more interesting.

Steff in response to her ex's hit song, Chop Breakfast dropped a snippet of her version and vowed to tell her own side of the story in the diss track titled First of All.

Burna's aide has replied Stefflon Don. Credit: @king_mannny @stefflondon

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy's aide, King Manny, replied to the rapper's track and referred to it as an attempt to chase clout after 4 failed trials.

According to him:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“You dropped 4 songs about your side of the story already and nobody cared, now you have sampled him, Congrats you are finally getting your clout, don’t ever say Burna Boy did nothing for you, and he is still doing for you even after almost a year of breaking up.”

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to the King Manny's post

Social media users have different things to say about King Manny's reaction to Stefflon Don's diss track for Burna Boy.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Official_djlyon:

"Omo na now d lyrics jus de enter my head so d breakfast touch odogwu like dis chai."

Kingmostacks:

"She hasn’t even dropped the song yet. REST!"

Hottienikky_16:

"All I know is they are trying to carry this song to no 1."

Machanla_01:

"True, this is complete clout chasing and she’s still feeling him."

Stefflon Don shades Burna Boy as she plays with monkey

Legit.ng earlier reported that Stefflon Don continued to shade her ex-boyfriend Burna Boy on social media.

In a video posted online, Stefflon was seen with a monkey while playing a romantic song in the background.

The video was accompanied by a caption that explained that their love was forever and fans concluded that she was firing shots at Burna Boy whose sign is of a gorilla.

Source: Legit.ng