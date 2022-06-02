A video of Wizkid and colleague, DJ Spinall, has surfaced on social media to the delight of fans and music lovers

The clip captured the moment Wizkid hilariously tweaked the lyrics of Spinall’s Palazzo track and included his name

Social media users had different reactions to the video while commenting on the singer’s playful side

Nigerian singer Wizkid appears to have more free time on his hands since he has almost completed his forthcoming More Love, Less Ego album.

Just recently, the music star linked up with colleague and Palazzo hitmaker, DJ Spinall.

Wizkid was spotted singing Palazzo song. Photo: @wizkidayo/@spinall

Source: Instagram

Upon setting his eyes on Spinall, Wizkid hilariously started singing the catch lyrics of the song that equally features rave of the moment, Asakemusic.

However, instead of getting the words right, the singer deliberately put a spin on the song and included some of his own lyrics.

Wizkid also made sure to add his name to the catchy hook of the lyrics. The singer’s playful display made Spinall bust into a fit of laughter.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

mufasa_opeyemi said:

"Wizkid no know the lyrics."

iamdannykiss1 said:

"Wizzy say pelu wizkid."

ki_ng_israel said:

"Palazzo , chicken , burger pelu wizkid."

i__xciii said:

"Omooo nah chicken burger wizzy sef call am oo ."

mufasa_opeyemi said:

"Wizkid no know the lyrics ."

officialsomego said:

"Joy nothing but joy ."

oluwaloniperry said:

"One Love ❤️… BIG WIZ❤️ ."

tonyraytotheworld_ said:

"Shey e no sweet for ur ear."

