Singer Wizkid has given his fans yet another bragging right following a video that made it to social media

The singer’s aide, Godon, posted a video showing the moment Wizkid recorded new music at late Michael Jackson’s studio

Social media users couldn’t help but gush over the video while hailing the singer, with other people saying it's not a big deal

Fans of Nigerian music star, Wizkid, are busting with excitement on social media as he recently gave them yet another bragging right against other music fan bases.

Apparently, the Made in Lagos (MIL) got the chance to record at late Michael Jackson’s Westlake Recording Studio in the US.

Fans react as Wizkid records in Michael Jackson's studio. Photo: @wizkidayo/@michaeljackson

Source: Instagram

Wizkid’s aide, Godson, shared a video on social media that captured some other crew members exploring the space.

A studio official was equally seen in the video giving a tour and sharing stories about the legendary Michael Jackson.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

From indications, the video was filmed while Wizkid was in the recording booth as he wasn’t sighted in the clip.

The singer’s aide, however, confirmed that he was also in the studio.

Watch the video as sighted online below:

Social media users react

karbankz1 said:

"You should know how much Afro nigga is paying to record and u expect the music not be the best . That’s legendary move. Wiz great man."

diva__beauty__makeover said:

"Michael Jackson legacy lives forever ❤️❤️."

i__amliordvick said:

"Normally na only him fit run am everybody know that one."

vee_eye_see said:

"No be by to record for Michael Jackson studio, na make d song sweet win Grammy for us."

mercy.2126 said:

"Shuu na wa oh ,so if he sing for micheal Jackson studio weytin come happen ,good for him shall."

Wizkid's fans come after US rapper Wizkhalifa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that US rap musician Wizkhalifa sparked reactions from Nigerians on social media following a post shared on Twitter.

The rapper posted a picture with a caption in which he appeared to be preaching for more empathy and less ego.

The post got many talking as they were quick to connect the rapper’s tweet to the title of Wizkid's forthcoming album.

Source: Legit.ng