Music star Adekunle Gold is doing some publicity job for his beloved wife, Simi , and Nigerians are loving it

, The singer took to his Twitter page to announce that Simi's new project is out and spoke fondly about it

Adekunle dropped the tweet for Simi's Army and they reacted differently to the new To Be Honest album

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold is doing a Public Relations job for his wife, Simi, following her newly released album, To Be Honest.

Adekunle made a rallying call as he wrote all the Simi's Army to inform them that the album is finally out. He also spoke about the qualities it has.

Adekunle Gold promotes Simi's album. Credit: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

The singer took to his Twitter page to declare that the To Be Honest album is absolutely everything as he shared the cover and streaming link.

According to him:

"Simi Army arise! To Be Honest the album out now! It is everything, absolutely everything."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Adekunle Gold's tweet

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Adekunle Gold's tweet about his wife's latest album.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Tiwatopebalogun:

"Yasssss vibing already cos why not?"

Supersuavey:

"Simi feature Deja Beyonce and blue ivy of Africa ❤️❤️."

Maneflo_yyo:

"Mehn, I want a taste of that song. The happy birthday song is classic."

Ralphkash:

"Bruuhhh!!! You guys are incapable of doing bad music shaaaaa! Started from "balance" because I wanted to see something... and boy! It was there!"

Housefanatic21:

"Very beautiful album ♥️♥️♥️is on repeat."

Ayubawhales:

"Such a lovely album especially track one 1-8...the intro story story for me she really wrote it over 6 times!!! She paid her dues no cap album like a previous one Simisola."

Source: Legit.ng