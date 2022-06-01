Uche Maduagwu has called out Davido over the singer’s failure to get married to Chioma despite giving her an engagement

This comes as Uche tackled the DMW boss for getting mad after an Italian show promoter pulled a fast one on him

According to Uche, the same way the singer felt over the unfulfilled promise from the show promoter was the same way Chioma felt

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has returned to dragging Nigerian singer Davido over his failure to marry his baby mama, Chioma.

Uche, in a statement, said Davido refused to pay Chioma’s bride price after impregnating her and refused to bother how she was coping emotionally.

The actor made this known while reacting to the singer’s reaction after an Italian show promoter pulled a fast one on him. Uche said the same way Davido was angry over unfulfilled promises from the show promotion was how Chioma felt.

He said:

“So you refuse to pay chef brideprice after you give am belle and even buy am Engagement ring, yet no bother about how she dey cope Emotionally, instead you still dey chop her delicious food, as your celebrity cook or what? Everyone beg you to at least do the right thing by fulfilling your marriage promise to am but you carry shoulder up like Kpokpo garri, forming obi kunu swag, now wey promoter for Italy delay to pay your show money you dey Para like Aboniki akara, so now you see what chef dey go through when you refuse to be a man and pay brideprice?”

See the post below:

See reactions below:

everylabel:

"Guy shey na chef be the first person Abi you no know say Covid affect assurance 2020?."

blesed_child:

"The swear way them swear for you form village no carry am reach davido side oo basted."

godwinayilerou:

"Mr Uche rest why are you doubting he will marry her but stop all this nonsense you are doing ."

Davido blows hot as promoter pulls a fast one on him in Italy

Nigerian singer Davido was in Italy for a gig but a post on his Instasotry channel suggests that things didn’t go quite as planned.

In an unusual rant, the Stand Strong hitmaker lamented the amount of hard work and resources that go into showing up for gigs and giving fans value for their money.

He also mentioned how his entire team had to take three connecting flights just to hold their end of the deal.

