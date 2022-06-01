The first son of JJC Skillz, Benito has secured his first-ever paid job and his mum, Mella has sent her congratulations

The proud mother shared flawless photos of Benito on Instagram and congratulated him on the latest achievement

Benito's new feat came after he exposed JJC Skillz and his stepmother, Funke Akindele, making some allegations

The stepson of popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele, Benito Bello, has secured his first-ever paid job and his biological mother, Mella is proud of the achievement.

Mella shared handsome-looking photos of her son on Instagram and congratulated him with lovely words as she shared the good news with her followers.

JJC Skillz son Benito secured a job. Credit: @snoop_mummy @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The proud mother also expressed her love for her son and informed him that he will cater to their next lunch.

According to her:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Congrats on landing your first paid job! Lunch on you next."

Check Mella's post below:

Benito exposes Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz

Benito's new achievement came weeks after he had exposed his stepmom, Funke Akindele, and his dad, JJC Skillz for cheating on each other and said the couple had broken up.

The young man also said he lived with Funke for two years and declared that his stay was a horror as she treated him and her workers badly.

Nigerians congratulate Benito

Social media users have congratulated Benito, some of them advised him that it is time to focus on his life.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Peacendabai:

"Happy for him❤️. Now he can focus & forget about those people."

Moisellemusa:

"So Happy For You Beniboi."

Abycolion:

"Make sure he's punctual at work and respects his fellow colleagues."

Thrifted_kitchen:

"Love to see this. Congratulations."

JJC Skillz and Funke Akindele react to rumour of broken union

Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz finally put breakup rumours to rest.

JJC shared a loved up photo of himself and Funke and their twin sons and noted that the devil is a lair.

Funke on the other hand also reacted to JJC's post and noted that she and the kids missed him.

Source: Legit.ng