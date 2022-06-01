The estranged wife of late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi the Alaafin of oyo, Queen Aanu got her followers drooling after sharing a post on Instagram

Queen Aanu decided to splash millions of naira on a new Lexus SUV ride for herself as a special gift

She shared a short video of the new ride and her followers have trooped to the comment section to congratulate her on the latest acquisition

One of The Alaafin of Oyo's, estranged wives, Queen Aanu is showcasing how blessed she is as she added another year.

The ex-queen shared a lovely video of the new Lexus ride she just acquired as she ushered herself into her new year.

Queen Aanu acquires new ride. Credit: @iam_queenaanu

Source: Instagram

Queen Aanu said the Lexus ride is her own little gift and thanked God for bringing her this far.:

"Another Key Added Thank you Abba father for bringing me this far,It can only be you Lord."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians congratulate Queen Aanu

Social media users have trooped to Queen Aanu's comment section to congratulate her on the new lovely birthday gift to herself.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Faithiawilliams:

"Congratulations my dearly."

Iambimbothomas"

"Wow congratulations sweetie, you’re deserve it and more …… weldone."

Slay_kids_naija:

"Congratulations momma you really work hard, you deserve it, this is lovely."

Asolewa_creations:

"Congratulations darling on your new ride,double blessing in my house ,it can only be God,it will not be your coffin in Jesus name darling ,more keys."

Dspecialy__25:

"Congratulations ma, so beautiful... More keys."

Olax_signature:

"Congratulations mama, and happy birthday more wins ijn."

Prettynikky_anikeade:

"I tap from your blessings ooo.. congrats."

Queen Aanu says she's a saviour as she marks birthday in style

Legit.ng previously reported that one of the Alaafin of Oyo's estranged wives, Queen Aanu, clocked a new age.

Despite leaving the palace to start her life afresh, the young queen still celebrated her birthday in style.

Queen Aanu gorgeous shared photos of herself on social media and declared that she is a saviour as fans wished her well.

Source: Legit.ng