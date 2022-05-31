Trevor Noah and American actor Will Ferrell were spotted hanging out together in France over the hectic sporting weekend

The two comedians took selfies while enjoying the UEFA Champions League Final between England's Liverpool and Spain's Real Madrid

The Daily Show host took to his official Instagram account to post his snap with the Get Hard star and British-Nigerian actor Damson Idris

Trevor Noah and veteran comedian Will Ferrell were spotted hanging out together. The US actor and The Daily Show host attended the UEFA Champions League Final in France on Saturday, 28 May.

Trevor Noah and ‘Get Hard’ actor Will Ferrell attended the UEFA Champions League Final in France. Image: @trevornoah

Source: UGC

They took selfies and watched Real Madrid beat Liverpool by a goal to nil at the Stade de France. The South African media personality took to social media to post the cool snaps.

The comedian captioned the pics with the Get Hard star and British-Nigerian actor, Damson Idris:

"Champions league final with my stepbrothers."

Trevor Noah's fans took to his comment section to share their thoughts on the snaps.

Some peeps even suggested they should work together.

cloud_house_studios said:

"I love this! Two ridiculously accomplished men AND comedians!! Love you both!"

spinzbeatsinc wrote:

"So jealous you met Will."

hnmthupham commented:

"Love you and your half brother."

alikapuka asked:

"How did he get so old?"

callmeugas wrote:

"Legends on legends."

dee2642_ commented:

"Surprise you found each other!"

higherascensions101 said:

"I want to be there with you two!"

kay.masaryk wrote:

"OMG… 2 of my absolute favorites!"

Trevor Noah becomes 1st African to host the White House Correspondent Dinner

Trevor Noah became the centre of attention at the Saturday, April 30, 2022 White House Correspondent dinner.

The award-winning South African comedian lit up the prestigious event with his jokes, including one aimed at President Joe Biden.

The Daily Show host also made history by becoming the first African to host the event. The annual event was put on ice three years ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

According to Mail Online, Trevor aimed at President Joe Biden. The comedian made jokes about the Biden Administration's failure to combat inflation which is now at its highest in 40 years.

