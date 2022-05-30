As the fans await one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year, lovebirds, Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola continue to give them something interesting to talk about ahead of their big day

The lovers visited Temi's billionaire dad, Femi Otedola , at his home in Dubai and the wealthy man shared a photo from the visit

, Temi and Mr Eazi looked so excited in the photo and Nigerians can't stop talking about the couple

How about visiting your father-in-law in his home in Dubai? Yes, singer Mr Eazi has everything working well for him ahead of his wedding to Temi Otedola.

The beautiful couple visited Temi's billionaire businessman dad, Femi Otedola, in his home in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Mr Eazi and Temi visit Femi Otedola. Credit: @temiotedola @femiotedola

Source: Instagram

Femi Otedola shared a photo of the fun visit on his Instagram page and captioned it:

"The lovebirds came to visit me at my home in Dubai ❤️ …F.Ote."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Femi Otedola's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the photo of Mr Eazi and Temi's visit to Femi Otedola's home in Dubai.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Mreazi:

"My Oga your house na Palazo!!!!!!!! Triple Tuale Sir."

King_mufassa__"

"My home in Dubai I will never be poor in this life."

Ogungbaibiomowunmi:

"Houses in UK, Monaco, Dubai, etal, all over Nigeria , I key into this kind of anointing in Jesus name.. I want to be like you when I grow up."

Hon_jj:

"Sir, have you got any other beautiful lady yet to be taken?"

Resurgence_quads:

“At my home in dubai” “At my residence in london” no worry baba I Dey follow your blueprint!"

Mr Eazi and Temi visit Femi Otedola after their engagement

Legit.ng previously reported that Femi Otedola has fully embraced Mr Eazi as his son-in-law after the music star proposed to his daughter, Temi.

The wealthy businessman broke his silence days after the engagement by sharing a lovely family photo on his IG page.

Otedola hailed Mr Eazi as many flooded the comment section with reactions to the post.

Source: Legit.ng