Music stars Dremo and Simi have gotten social media users talking with a video clip filmed in promotion of a song they both worked on

The video captured the married songstress and rapper in a playful mood as they both mouthed lyrics of the song

While some social media users noted that it’s all for promotions, there were others who said Adekunle Gold wouldn’t be so pleased with

Popular music stars Dremo and Simi recently shared a video on social media in a bid to promote a recent song collaboration they worked on.

The DMW rap musician took to his Instagram page sharing the video with his fans and followers and many had a lot to say.

Rapper Dremo and Simi were spotted in an adorable video.

Source: Instagram

The fun video appeared to have been filmed inside a studio and both music stars surely had a good time together.

Dremo and Simi took turns to mouth their verses on the song, Confam, while getting playful just like two best friends or lovers.

Watch the video as sighted on Instagram below:

Dremo’s video sparks reactions from netizens

Even though the video was filmed to promote a project, many couldn’t help but drag Adekunle Gold into the picture and ask if he would be fine with it.

Read some reactions sighted below:

smida_vibes said:

"I just Dey wait make u grab her from Dey back but God no gree."

sammie_made said:

"Haaaaaaaaa I love this hope AG baby no ho vex shall."

ayomi_delit said:

"Nah Ade Kunle wife you day push like that you smoke loud."

itz_emperor_black said:

"Dremo too play wt Simi,I see Simi hardly play wt other guys like diz if nt Adekunle and falz."

petite_ace said:

"See as I just dey smile but make I tag AG baby first make e come see sontin."

Davido introduces Adekunle Gold to Naomi Campbell in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Davido got Nigerians in the online community hailing him for his selfless nature.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Davido met Naomi Campbell and quickly used the opportunity to introduce Adekunle Gold to her.

Many couldn’t help but hail the 30BG singer for remembering his colleague even at a moment where he could have chosen not to.

