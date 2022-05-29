Popular Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest is 'chopping' the life of his head outside the country and he has shared a photo on social media

Chiefpriest who is a plus sized man bragged about the fact that he has no summer body but has the money to flaunt

He also dropped a shade for people who have summer body but have no money to go for a summer vacation

Popular Nigerian socialite and businessman, Cubana Chiefpriest does not hesitate to let people know that his hard-earned money affords him the best lifestyle ever.

In a new Instagram post, Chiefpriest casually announced that he is having a great time outside the country even though he isn't part of the summer body gang.

Cubana Chiefpriest talks about summer bodies Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

He took it a bit higher as he made fun of people who boast about haveing summer bodies but have no summer money to back it up.

"You Have Summer Body But You Don’t Have Summer Money No Be Juju Be That. How & Where You Wan Go Show The Body. Hustle Oh !!!! Make Your Summer Body No End For Bar Beach As You Dey Hustle For Better Body No Forget To Get Plenty Money."

See the post below:

Nigerians react

djbign:

"You go fear caption."

lifeofijawboy16:

"I feel attacked, just talk to me ❤️"

am_chimnonso:

"Guy everything is not all about money."

parks_d_tailor:

" no summer body, no summer money God abeg."

mc_sapato:

"Make I use this one hold my body "

hermajesty_ballerina:

"Enjoy! How much is money? "

