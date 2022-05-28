White Powder Pours Like Rain As Mercy Johnson’s Hubby Wins Primaries, Actress Joins Supporters to Celebrate
- Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has joined supporters in congratulating her husband, Prince Odi Okojie, after winning his primary election
- Prince Odi picked the APC ticket to represent Esan North East/ South East constituency in the House of Representatives
- An excited Mercy described her hubby as a good man as she flooded her Instagram page with pictures from the election grounds
It is a moment of celebration in the household of Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, following a recent win by her hubby, Prince Odi.
The doting wife heartily congratulated her husband on Instagram after he managed to clinch the All Progressive Congress (APC) ticket following a primary election.
Prince Odi is contesting to represent the Esan North East/ South East constituency in the House of Representatives in the 2023 general elections.
Hours after experiencing a flat tyre, UK to Lagos biker enters Benin Republic, expected in Nigeria on May 29
Describing her husband as a man of the people, the movie star wrote:
"Congratulations to @princeodiokojie on this win. You are a good man and a man of the people.I am sure you will be an awesome federal representative for the good people of esanland...The mission is now a movement."
Pictures shared captured the moment Prince Odi and other supporters were bathed in white powder amid celebrations.
See below:
Fans, colleagues celebrate with Mercy
tontolet said:
"Congratulations."
jnrpope said:
"See true Happiness from the people , Congratulations."
toyin_abraham said:
"Yaaaycongratulations alaye."
ginakingss said:
"Congratulations papi. With a good woman by your side of course you will always win."
paneo_kidscloset said:
"Awwww congratulations to your hubby, God bless him."
god_of_dollars said:
"Our bros. Congratulations to you sir . Your win is our win."
Nollywood actor Desmond Elliott wins primary election
In a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actor and politician Desmond Elliott is well on his way to securing a third term in office after winning the APC primary election.
Elliott, representing Surulere Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, managed to clinch the ticket to run for a third term.
A celebratory video shared on social media captured an elated Elliot dancing Kizz Daniel’s Buga alongside Surulere residents.
Source: Legit.ng