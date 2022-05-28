Global site navigation

White Powder Pours Like Rain As Mercy Johnson’s Hubby Wins Primaries, Actress Joins Supporters to Celebrate

by  Adeyinka Odutuyo
  • Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has joined supporters in congratulating her husband, Prince Odi Okojie, after winning his primary election
  • Prince Odi picked the APC ticket to represent Esan North East/ South East constituency in the House of Representatives
  • An excited Mercy described her hubby as a good man as she flooded her Instagram page with pictures from the election grounds

It is a moment of celebration in the household of Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, following a recent win by her hubby, Prince Odi.

The doting wife heartily congratulated her husband on Instagram after he managed to clinch the All Progressive Congress (APC) ticket following a primary election.

Mercy Johnson's hubby wins primaries
Prince Odi Okojie wins primaries. Photo: @princeodiokojie
Source: Instagram

Prince Odi is contesting to represent the Esan North East/ South East constituency in the House of Representatives in the 2023 general elections.

Describing her husband as a man of the people, the movie star wrote:

"Congratulations to @princeodiokojie on this win. You are a good man and a man of the people.I am sure you will be an awesome federal representative for the good people of esanland...The mission is now a movement."

Pictures shared captured the moment Prince Odi and other supporters were bathed in white powder amid celebrations.

See below:

Fans, colleagues celebrate with Mercy

tontolet said:

"Congratulations."

jnrpope said:

"See true Happiness from the people , Congratulations."

toyin_abraham said:

"Yaaaycongratulations alaye."

ginakingss said:

"Congratulations papi. With a good woman by your side of course you will always win."

paneo_kidscloset said:

"Awwww congratulations to your hubby, God bless him."

god_of_dollars said:

"Our bros. Congratulations to you sir . Your win is our win."

Nollywood actor Desmond Elliott wins primary election

In a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actor and politician Desmond Elliott is well on his way to securing a third term in office after winning the APC primary election.

Elliott, representing Surulere Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, managed to clinch the ticket to run for a third term.

A celebratory video shared on social media captured an elated Elliot dancing Kizz Daniel’s Buga alongside Surulere residents.

Source: Legit.ng

