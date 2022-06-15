Engr Abdullahi Garba Ramat, the chairman of Ungogo local government area in Kano state has become an internet sensation after a video of his convoy went viral

In the video seen on his Facebook stories, the engineer was spotted making his way to a function with a convoy that comprises sophisticated cars

Mixed reactions have greeted the clip as some netizens found it unpleasant and knocked him for it

An emerging video showing the convoy of a local government chairman in Kano state has elicited mixed reactions on social media.

Engr Abdullahi Garba Ramat who is the chairman of Ungogo local government area was seen storming a function in a convoy packed with sophisticated cars, as seen in videos he shared on his Facebook stories.

The convoy comprises nice cars. Photo Credit: Engr Abdullahi Garba Ramat, (Twitter/@baba_)

Source: Facebook

Kids and adults besieged the convoy as it drew to a halt, as seen in a video he shared on his Facebook story reposted by @lindaikejiofficial on Instagram.

Some netizens described it as a waste of public funds, while others lamented thought the convoy wasn't necessary for an LGA chairman.

Legit.ng couldn't ascertain the nature of the event he was headed or where the video was taken as of time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@collins.blac said:

"Ordinary LGA chairman. What if he eventually becomes the governor of Kano state."

@gerald_boychi said:

"That’s northerners for you, they keep some totally poor and keep some totally rich…. Very weird of them."

@sheddi_bankz said:

"Now take a look at the environment, that's how you know how poor a person really is, it's not by acquiring plenty cars o."

@dipzongs said:

"In a sane country these set of politicians with such post ,can’t even pass a theory driving test not to talk of becoming a chairman nor a councillor ‍♂️."

