A Nigerian fashion designer identified as Aanuoluwa Ajide-Daniels has taken to social media to share his ordeal with policemen in Lagos

R ecounted his experience in a series of Instagram Story posts, the designer said the law enforcement officers had an issue with his dressing

Several internet users have reacted to the story with mixed feelings, with some questioning why he was dressed 'like a woman'

Earlier in April, the House of Representatives considered a bill to prohibit and criminalize cross-dressing in Nigeria.

Muda Lawa Ulnar who sponsored the bill also proposed 6 months imprisonment or a fine of N500,000 for anyone found guilty.

Well, while that bill is yet to be passed, it appears some police officers have decided to take laws into their own hands, as seen in the story of Aanuoluwa Ajide-Daniels.

The fashion designer revealed he was harassed by the police. Credit: @the.ajide

What Aanuoluwa Ajide-Daniels wore

The fashion designer and editorial beauty artist recently took to his Instagram page to post some photos of his ensemble which led to the harassment.

In the photos, he posed in a pair of high-waisted print denim pants, a white vest which he tucked into the pants and a colourful scarf around his neck.

He had earrings and white-framed sunglasses on.

Sharing the photos, he captioned:

"I got arrested last night in this fit and tbh I get it! Looking this good ☺️ should be a crime, c’est fini!."

Swipe to see more photos below:

Explaining further, he took to his Instagram Story to recount how he was harassed by some police officers and eventually made to follow them to the station where he continued to stand his ground as they accused him of cross-dressing.

See the post below:

The post has sparked mixed reactions. Credit: @the.ajide

Social media users react

facylgram

"If you cross dress you go cross counter."

nadraassy:

"But they watch bobrisky and his likes display their madness everyday on social media abi , if there's a law to arrest cross dressers then start from the popular ones!!!!! Don't be partial."

emmy_kinq:

"I like how police is Arresting them"

nirvana___001:

"Is it actually a crime to be a cross dresser in this country??? "

efemena4120:

"Why you self dress like woman."

healthertainer:

"What’s the extant law on cross dressing anyways? And where do we draw the line because when it comes to fashion, people express it in different forms."

_somebodys1stson:

"You too why you go dress like chika Ike? "

