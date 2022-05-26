American rap star Kanye West recently made a startling revelation that has gotten people talking on social media

Speaking to journalists at the Balenciaga SS23 show, the controversial rap musician said he hasn’t touched cash in about four years

West’s revelation sparked different reactions with some people making comments about how happy he appears

Controversial rapper Kanye West has once again made the headlines but this time around it isn’t related to his drama with the Kardashian family.

The Donda crooner who has been quiet on social media for a while made an appearance at the just concluded Balenciaga SS23 show.

Kanye West attended the just concluded Balenciaga SS23 show. Photo: @thehapablonde

Source: Instagram

During an exchange with journalists, West made a revelation about his finances and how he hasn’t touched cash in about four years, Thirstyfornews reports.

West appeared to have made the revelation after spotting another guest who flaunted cash in his presence.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

West’s revelation got people talking but his fans were also quick to spot how happy and relaxed the rapper looked.

Read some comments sighted below:

ada_eze_star said:

"Cashless policy."

sammiballz said:

"Well, sometimes I wish never to touch cash physically also if the system is working fine, walking cashless is actually fun, just swipe swipe swipe."

prince_afunwa_ said:

"A billionaire o, my brother let's start working smart !"

uju_dickson said:

"What a beautiful smile, He looks happy and more relaxed."

minadee said:

"It's his smile and Joy for me ,it's radiating from inside."

iamsylvia_sylviatalks said:

"He is so cute being happy."

daeze_thrifts_and_more said:

"He's definitely happier, than his usual surly face."

