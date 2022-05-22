Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Emmanuel clocked 25 in style as his fans made the day a remarkable one for him

It is not uncommon for fans to shower their favourites with gifts, but Emmanuel's fans gave him a whooping sum of N13m

The gesture has sparked different reactions on social media as most people refuse to believe that the reality star fans came up with such an amount

Big Brother Naija fans like to outdo one another when it comes to spoling their favourites on special occasions like birthdays.

2021 ex-housemate Emmanuel is currently the talk on social media seeing as his fans went all the way to add several millions of naira to his account.

Fans gift Emmanuel N13m for 25th birthday Photo credit: @bbnaija_gistlover/@emmanuelumohjr

Source: Instagram

In a video which has made the rounds on social media, Emmanuel got the shock of his life when his fans presented him with a huge cheque for N13m.

The presentation was made at what seemed to be a small party to celebrate the BBNaija star.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Emmanuel's gift

sweetboynimi:

"Na una dey make Government believe say we get money "

waltty__:

"Una get go fund me? Cos I no understand how all the fans dey contribute."

yungpabloesc:

"Fans wey never see food chop."

arike_aphrodisiacs:

"Na gift this set bbn come collect "

tinfasi_:

"How is Emmanuel 25yrs abeg?"

tifeh_a:

"This is a cold zobo"

lummieshairplace:

"Dem carry cardboard go print 13 million , con Dey shout fans , we are tired already."

bolanlemii:

"In this harsh & tough economy??? All these for social media validations."

el_heaven:

"The question is why does he deserve it?"

walebwe1:

"Who are those fans. Nigerians shouldn't be complaining about money. Those fans are they invisible?. Many Nigerians needs help how come those fans are not helping. Abi na only celebrities den dey help."

Comedian accuses Liquorose of dumping Emmanuel

A video of the moment Big Brother Naija ex housemate and popular dancer, Liquorose was called out on stage by a comedian sparked reactions.

The comedian in the clip sighted on Instagram appeared to have invited the dancer on stage and proceeded to ask why Emmanuel was not with her.

The man then accused Liquorose of leaving Emmanuel simply because she is currently doing better than him.

