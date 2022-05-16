Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown during an interview revealed his relationship with his mother

The effeminate celebrity stated that his mother is trying to get closer to him now but he is not ready to allow it

Jame Brown also spoke about how the woman dumped in in the dustbin when she gave birth to him among other personal issues and his rise to fame

Controversial crossdresser, James Brown is maintaining his stand against his mother who she claimed dumped him in the dustbin immediately she gave birth to him.

James Brown during an interview with Chude Jideonwo made it known that his mother wanted to reconnect with him but he has moved past that stage in life.

James Brown talks about his mother. Credit: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

According to him:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Right now my mom wants to connect but the thing is, I’m not ready. I’ve moved beyond having a mother figure in my life, I don’t need it. The thing is, what people need to know, what they need to care about is that I’m doing well, I’m okay with my life, life is moving on and I’m happy with my life literally."

He further disclosed that he is proud with the new family he created and wouldn't like to touch wounds which have healed.

"I’ve actually healed, I’m okay. But I don’t just feel like it’s the time to start putting myself into that situation because someone that has messed you up before will definitely do it again.”

Watch the interview below:

He further spoke about his rise to fame and the prison incident:

James Brown said his mum dumped him in the dustbin right from birth:

Nigerians react to James Brown videos

Nigerians have reacted differently to James Brown's interview about his mother.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ndedanina:

"Some mums though! Y'all should tell me where you got the loving and caring ones from. I understand his/her point.The scars don't heal though, we just choose to move on with life."

I_am_golddom:

"As much as I can't relate, I felt that."

Calebojo2016:

"This one doesn't understand life. Later in life, you will understand what your mum saw and you ignored."

James Brown replies those criticising dad's birthday photos with him

Legit.ng previously reported that James Brown took to social media to comment on the reaction of people to his dad's birthday photos with him.

The controversial crossdresser said people should not compare their parents with others as they are different.

James also stated that his dad is educated and loves him unconditionally while telling his critics to mind their business.

Source: Legit.ng