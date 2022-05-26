Nigerians have shared their experiences after trying to reconcile with their ex lovers and start a new relationship with them

Some social media users have opened up about their experiences with ex lovers whom they tried to reconcile with.

Legit.ng had thrown a thought provoking question at fans via its and the replies were truly mind blowing.

"Have you ever re-dated an ex before? Did it get better or worse than the previous experience, why?", the question read.

Reacting to the question, Oluwa Fade Kemi said:

"Yes….. there were situations that warranted the breakup and we were 10 years apart. Now we’re back and better ❤️."

Don Great stated:

"I haven't dated an ex the second time, God forbid. It was for my sake that the Bible says that "Affliction shall not rise the second time". Instead for me to redate my ex, let Buhari rule Nigeria for the 3rd time."

Victor Shima narrated:

"I redated my ex and we got married last year November and we are perfectly doing Great,the devil u know is better than the angle u don't know.. We learn from our past mistakes and correct it for better tomorrow."

Oluola Oluwole added:

"In all my past relationships; tbvh, I was the bad one in the ship"

"So if I ever got back with one, woulda been more fun but young lady decided tooooo."

Jermaine Adaku said:

"Omo I almost died. Never again."

Kamsy Great added:

"That man nearly killed me. He was obsessed with me and I couldn't handle it."

