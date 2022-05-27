Lagos & Fake Life: Kemi Olunloyo Trolls Tacha, Others Indebted to Jaruma, Surprised Headies Snubbed Laycon
- Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo is going hard on Big Brother Naija's (BBNaija) Tacha and others Jaruma claimed to have given money to
- Kemi referred to the people as Jaruma's delegates and expressed surprise about the fake life in Lagos
- The journalist also advised Whitemoney and wondered why Laycon and Ckay didn't get headies nomination
Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo is riding on the back of the list Jaruma dropped to call out one of her biggest rivals Tacha.
Kemi wondered how Tacha made it to Jaruma's list as she referred to her as the biggest debtor who knows how to beg for money.
She referred to all the people Jaruma called out as delegates.
Check out Jaruma's delegate according to Kemi Olunloyo below:
She no be better person: Reactions as Jaruma calls out Tacha, others, asks them to refund money she gave them
Questions for Whitemoney and Headies organisers
The journalist further asked some important questions and expect her followers to answer,
The questions are, why is Whitemoney singing instead of cooking?
She also asked why CKay and Laycon missed out on the Headies nominees' list.
Check out the post below:
Nigerian react to Kemi's post
Despite Kemi Olunloyo deactivating the comment section of her post, most Nigerians managed to quote her tweets.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
Chiazorkay1:
"Please come and answer her..she has a point...that's simple as that."
Hauwaciousby:
"The only two people u will avoid been friends with on dis social media are, Jaruma and Bobrisky."
Thereal1_1:
"Hanti kemi you are the biggest shameless begger to emanate from Nig. Should we ask you to pay back all the donations you ever got from Nigerians?"
OyinDaGreat:
"Who are you asking? thought you are the Investigation Journalist? Mama you fell off badly."
Jaruma asks Tasha, Ubi Franklin, others to refund her money
Legit.ng previously reported that Kayamata seller, Jaruma sparked reactions after she made several posts on social media.
The controversial figure seemed to nurse the idea of being president and decided to call out people she has helped in the past for a refund.
BBNaija ex-housemate Tacha, talent manager Ubi Franklin and a host of others made the list with how much they owe Jaruma.
Source: Legit.ng