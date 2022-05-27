Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo is going hard on Big Brother Naija's (BBNaija) Tacha and others Jaruma claimed to have given money to

Kemi referred to the people as Jaruma's delegates and expressed surprise about the fake life in Lagos

The journalist also advised Whitemoney and wondered why Laycon and Ckay didn't get headies nomination

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo is riding on the back of the list Jaruma dropped to call out one of her biggest rivals Tacha.

Kemi wondered how Tacha made it to Jaruma's list as she referred to her as the biggest debtor who knows how to beg for money.

Kemi Olunloyo drags Tacha, other Jaruma debtors. Credit: @drkemiolunloyo @symply_tacha @jaruma_empire.

She referred to all the people Jaruma called out as delegates.

Questions for Whitemoney and Headies organisers

The journalist further asked some important questions and expect her followers to answer,

The questions are, why is Whitemoney singing instead of cooking?

She also asked why CKay and Laycon missed out on the Headies nominees' list.

Nigerian react to Kemi's post

Despite Kemi Olunloyo deactivating the comment section of her post, most Nigerians managed to quote her tweets.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Chiazorkay1:

"Please come and answer her..she has a point...that's simple as that."

Hauwaciousby:

"The only two people u will avoid been friends with on dis social media are, Jaruma and Bobrisky."

Thereal1_1:

"Hanti kemi you are the biggest shameless begger to emanate from Nig. Should we ask you to pay back all the donations you ever got from Nigerians?"

OyinDaGreat:

"Who are you asking? thought you are the Investigation Journalist? Mama you fell off badly."

Jaruma asks Tasha, Ubi Franklin, others to refund her money

Legit.ng previously reported that Kayamata seller, Jaruma sparked reactions after she made several posts on social media.

The controversial figure seemed to nurse the idea of being president and decided to call out people she has helped in the past for a refund.

BBNaija ex-housemate Tacha, talent manager Ubi Franklin and a host of others made the list with how much they owe Jaruma.

Source: Legit.ng