I Helped You: Jaruma Calls Out Ubi Franklin, Tacha and Others, Asks Them to Refund Money She Gave Them
- Popular kayanmata seller Jaruma has sparked reactions after she made several posts on social media
- The controversial figure seems to nurse the idea of being president and decided to call out people she has helped in the past for a refund
- BBNaija ex-housemate Tacha, talent manager Ubi Franklin and a host of others made the list with how much they owe Jaruma
Controversial aphrodisiac seller Jaruma is in the news again and this time, she decided to call out some popular people.
Just like many others, the kayanmata seller has revealed her intention to run for presidency and so the people she has given money to in the past have to pay up.
Jaruma shared a long list of names with the amount she helped them with on her page and BBNaija's Tacha, Esther, Ella and even Ubi Franklin were listed.
"Running for Presidency……. Jaruma needs you now Gtbank Hauwa Saidu Mohammed 0024612473 swipe Left & pls tag any name u see on this list."
See the posts below:
She also shared a post of former vice president Namadi Sambo's son demanding a refund from people he gave money.
Nigerians react to Jaruma's post
laryor_glamor_collection:
"This one need attention seriously."
kwest_fabrics:
"Why will you collect back what you willingly give to them?...this is pure embarrassment."
kushimo90:
"You’ve won the election you just don’t know"
iam_brownkay:
"Jaruma no be better person at all if she dash you money throw it away and run."
iam_trizi:
"Jaruma na the real definition of Clout Chaser ."
markonichabor:
"Dem beg you give them? why publish them. This is ridiculous."
samboribobo_:
"So this is your excuse to ask back your money? Shameless things "
amicale_grace:
"Was this money dash or borrowed,I don't understand."
Jaruma continues to share videos of Regina Daniels
The controversial Nigerian socialite put her differences aside with Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels.
Taking to social media, the kayanmata seller continued to share posts of Regina on her page despite their falling out.
Jaruma posted a video of herself with Regina at the hospital when she was sick and feeding her her medicine.
In the caption of the clip, the kayanmata seller proceeded to advertise her pleasure enhancement products.
Source: Legit.ng