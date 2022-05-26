Comedian Mr Hyenana has cried out on social media following the staggering bill he received from the water corporation in Lekki

The entertainer disclosed that he got a bill of N200k which amounts to over N2 million when calculated on an annual basis

Hyenana’s post generated a debate in his comment section with fans and colleagues sharing their experiences

Popular comedian Mr Hyenana has taken to social media with yet another rant video about the living expenses in the Lekki area of Lagos.

In a video shared to his Instagram page, the humour merchant lamented the staggering bill of N200k he was asked to pay by the water corporation.

A displeased Hyenana noted that the bill amounts to over N2 million annually as he frowned at the development.

According to the comic star, he doesn’t even bathe regularly or use water more than usual and shouldn’t have to pay such an overwhelming sum of money.

Mr Hyenana also tagged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as he urged him to look into the matter.

Fans and colleagues react

brobouche said:

"But you never commot the lekki since."

mrtalkcomedian1 said:

"Even God wey give us d water no dey charge."

aydortcom said:

"I can never cooperate with you Water cooperation."

abk_twist said:

"lol na you kuku discourage me from staying dere with Wetin my eyes see I no do."

d_reel_dawg said:

"For water wey u have to buy many water treatment before u can make use of it."

akosualoveslagos said:

"The water that we are even treating ourselves."

bigjeff01_ said:

"He say na water corporation I can never corporate with you."

