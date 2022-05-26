Things are about to heat up between Nigerian music superstar, Burna Boy, and his ex-lover, Stefflon Don

Burna released a song titled Everybody Go Chop breakfast and many feel it was directed at Stefflon and she is ready to tell her own side of the interesting story

Stefflon shared a snippet of a diss track she will be releasing in response to Burna Boy's song and Nigerians have reacted differently to it

It seems Burna Boy and his ex-lover, Stefflon Don have not healed from their breakups as they are having a go at each other once again.

Burna Boy earlier released a song titled Everybody Go Chop Breakfast and many feel it was directed at Stefflon and people dragged her online over it.

Stefflong Don to release diss track for Burna Boy. Credit: @stefflondon @burnaboy

Source: Instagram

Weeks after the release of the song, Stefflon is ready to have a go at Burna Boy by telling her own side of the story as she will be releasing a diss track for the purpose.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The singer shared a snippet of the song titled First of All and asked her followers to give the post 40k comments before she drop it officially.

According to her:

"First of all” my side of the story. Nah you lot move to quick 20k less than an hour make it 40k comments 40k 40k 40k !!!!!! #StefflonDon #FirstFirst #FirstOfAll."

Listen to her snipped below:

Nigerian react to Stefflon Don's diss reply to Burna Boy

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Stefflon Don's diss track to her ex-lover, most of them are anticipating what it will sound like.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Nelzie101:

"Nah y’all are still together & are using us for banter, no ways."

Don_d_pounds:

"Omo this last last enter this girl body the song no let our girl sleep gats to reply back lol."

__Luoma__:

"I want to listen to this burna boy's jam again so I will hear his own side of the story very well."

Nohpheesat:

"These people are still together they just using us to catch cruise."

Stefflon Don shades Burna Boy as she plays with monkey

Legit.ng earlier reported that Stefflon Don continued to shade her ex-boyfriend Burna Boy on social media.

In a video posted online, Stefflon was seen with a monkey while playing a romantic song in the background.

The video was accompanied by a caption that explained that their love was forever and fans concluded that she was firing shots at Burna Boy whose sign is of a gorilla.

Source: Legit.ng