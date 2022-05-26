Former Idols SA judge Randall Abrahams net worth has reportedly increased after he bagged a CEO position at Primedia Broadcasting

The media guru, who owns Total Exposure PR Firm, is now worth an estimated N7.8b following his exit from the singing competition

Reports suggest that his net worth was estimated over N7b before he joined Primedia group where he began working on Tuesday, 24 May

Former Idols SA judge Randall Abrahams now has an estimated net worth of N7.8b. The media guru net worth was reportedly around N7b before he became the CEO of Primedia Broadcasting.

Former ‘Idols SA’ judge Randall Abrahams reportedly has an estimated net worth of R300 million. Image: @idolssa

Source: UGC

Abrahams assumed his new role on Tuesday, 24 May. He took over from Geraint Crwys-Williams, said Primedia group's chief executive Jonathan Procter in a statement.

According to IOL, Primedia owns radio stations such as Cape Talk, 947, Talk Radio 702 and Eyewitness News.

Savanna News reports that the 52-year-old owns Total Exposure PR Firm. It is one of the biggest PR consulting companies in Mzansi. The publication reports that his new CEO gig has thrust him into the N7.8b mark when it comes to his estimated net worth.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Abrahams shared that he's pleased to return to the swiftly evolving broadcast landscape after his recent exit from Idols SA.

Progress emerges winner of Nigerian Idol 2022 edition

Still in a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that after a keenly contested music competition, Progress beat his fellow finalist, Zadok to win the 2022 edition of the Nigerian Idol singing competition.

In a live event on Sunday, May 22, 2022, show host, IK Osakioduwa announced Progress as the winner of the N100 million prize money.

Progress and Zadok were the contestants that made it to the finals owing to their exhilarating performances to the admiration of the judges, Nigerians have congratulated the winner.

Joining the young man to celebrate his win, a dedicated fan took to social media saying:

"Omoooor my votes no waste.....I've been voting for only progress since day one... Congratulations pastor P."

Another fan wrote:

"Progress deserves to win, he is so pure."

Source: Legit.ng