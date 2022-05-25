BBNaija 2021 winner, Whitemoney, has released yet another video showing his music recording process

The video shared on TikTok saw the reality star lying on his belly as he made funny sounds into the microphone

However, social media users were far from impressed as many urged Whitemoeny to channel his energy into something more rewarding

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Whitemoney, is determined to make a name for himself in the music industry despite harsh criticisms.

The Na We We crooner recently took to his TikTok channel with another video showing the behind-the-scenes process of his craft.

Whitemoney shares unedited video as he records new song. Photo: @whitemoeny

Source: Instagram

Joined by a music producer, Whitemoney was seen on the floor as he mouthed funny sounds into a microphone.

A portion of the video captured the slightly worried producer who had to check and see if his artiste was doing fine.

Sharing the video, Whitemoney called on his fans to also film their version and share it with him.

Watch the clip as seen online below:

Social media users react

Oluwaseun Pipeola said:

"You go soon finish money way you win for studio."

Mike Legends said:

"What’s funny in this ? He just dey do like Ozuor."

Joshua Ikpen said:

"Bros go open shop ooooooo make we Dey sell shirt and footboot."

Family Man said:

"We all should try and blame the producer seriously."

Exchange Chief said:

"Una Promise Me Una Go Collect Mic From WhiteMoney."

zeekeyfunky said:

"For your mind now you dey sing be that abi."

Slim Prinz said:

"You are blessed brother mi. may God strengthen you in whatever you do. you will always remain a winner."

Source: Legit.ng