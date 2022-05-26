Shining stars of the moment Tems and Ayra Star are currently having the time of their lives in Los Angeles

A video making the rounds on social media captured the ladies rocking swimsuits as they chilled by the poolside with friends

However, fans couldn’t ignore a short portion of the video that captured Tems treating herself to what appeared like a stick of tobacco

Video of Tems smoking sparks reactions. Photo: @wizkidayo/@tems

Source: Instagram

The Try Me crooner was seen with what appeared to be a stick of tobacco as she puffed smoke from her mouth and filmed the moment on her iPhone.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

oluwanishola_ said:

"Person sing “why you wanna try me” she call her fan base “rebel gang” una come dey ask if she dey smoke .. Tems is a very good bad girl unapologetically."

esskayboa said:

"Tems aka Sango without terms and condition."

brendanukagod__ said:

"See as Tems dy smoke without terms and conditions."

thevineyardkitchens said:

"Smoking is not a sin, and weed smoking is recreational to most users ….y’all should shake that ideology off."

manlikezuks said:

"No wonder tems songs dey sweet.... na igbo songs."

brownest1.0 said:

"When y’all were singing “try me” chorus what did you think Tems was talking about."

dennisotumudia said:

"Wizzy don teach Tems how to smoke."

Tems speaks on her encounter with Drake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems caused a buzz after a video surfaced online which showed the singer eating with Canadian rapper, Drake.

As expected, many Nigerians were curious about the experience and in a recent Q&A session with her fans, Tems got to satisfy people's curiosity.

In her response to a fan, she revealed that she treated Drake to rice and chicken stew, even though it may have been spicy for the rapper.

