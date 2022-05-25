Former BBNaija season 6 housemate, Jumoke Zainab Adedoyin, better known as JMK has shared her thoughts about the cost of living in Lagos

The reality star lamented the ridiculously high standard in Lagos and as she expressed her anger in a tweet

Her statement has stirred hilarious reactions on social media with many sharing their opinion about what she pointed out

The standard and cost of living in Lagos were major concerns for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye star, JMK and she is not holding back about how she feels.

The reality star in a post on social media lamented that the hike in prices of everything in the city doesn't correspond with the standard of living there.

According to her:

"The cost of living in Lagos is ridiculously high. The standard of living is not even worth the cost. That's my anger. Bruh it's ridiculous."

Check out her tweet below:

Nigerians react to JMK's post

JMK's tweet has stirred hilarious reactions on social media with many Nigerians also sharing their opinions on what they feel about the situation.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Majestysempire:

"Come to Abuja, you will cry."

Hershabiedollshair.ng:

"Lagos na for rich people my sister."

Jessicakilsi:

"Very expensive with the unexplained traffic."

Zakariatta:

"Rich or not lLgos isn't measuring up on many levels. Lol. Everybody feels the mediocre standards."

Zakariatta:

"The standard especially. city is a big rip off. The sanitary state of the state needs serious work."

Daniel__theartist:

"Is not the cost of living , it's the devaluation of the naira."

