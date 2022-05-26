Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel has announced the winner of the first round of his trending Buga Challenge

The winner happened to be a baby girl in diapers who joined the challenge and went viral because of her dance steps

Kizz Daniel revealed the baby would receive a whopping sum of N1 million as he also announced the second round winner would get N5 million

Many fans and followers of the singer have taken to his comment section to send congratulatory messages to the cute baby and her parents

Nigerian singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel has announced a cute baby girl in diapers as the winner of the first round of his trending Buga Challenge.

The singer took to his Instagram page to share a lovely video of the cute baby as he described her as adorable, adding that she would get N1 million as the prize.

Kizz Daniel has announced a cute baby girl as the winner of Buga challenge. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Kizz Daniel wrote:

"BASED OFF ON ENGAGEMENT, HERE IS THE WINNER OF OUR 1 million naira #bugachallenge FOR THIS ROUND‼️ She is so adorable I want to steal her."

The singer also announced the commencement of the second round of the challenge as he said the winner would get N5 million.

See the post below:

Fans gush over cute baby who emerged winner of Kizz Daniel's Buga Challenge

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see the below:

its_arniejoe:

"❤️❤️❤️ As expected . Btw, Mummy is about to help somebody keep her money."

itsmssuzzy:

"The best part is how natural and unscripted she did it . Everyone who took part and showed ❤️ is a winner.. Buga has surely won.."

precious11132019:

"God when and I beg my baby to dance ooh but she keep on running up and down congratulations girl."

omo_elewaa:

"Na so this cute baby turn millionaire before me..wow❤️...congratulations my love...no be by age o."

Cute baby in diapers joins Kizz Daniel' Buga Challenge

Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel had shared a video of a baby girl in diapers participating in the trending Buga challenge.

Kizz Daniel, in a statement, said the baby girl may have emerged the winner of the challenge as she danced like a professional.

The baby could be seen dancing in excitement, an act that has left many gushing on social media.

