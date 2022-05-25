Music superstar, Burna Boy has put a call through to everyone using his signature brand name Odogwu

The singer in a video addressed the people using the Odogwu name to pay him because they are all owing him for using it

The African Giant also called out the manufacturers of Odogwu bitters and asked them to pay him up, Nigerians have reacted to his video

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy is making a rallying call to the people using Odogwu as their brand name as he expressed himself in a video.

The self-acclaimed African giant while addressing a gathering sent a message to the manufacturer of Odogwu bitters to pay him up because he is the rightful owner of the name.

Burna Boy speaks on his Odogwu status.

Source: Instagram

Burna also stated that Nigerians should stop calling people Odogwu and anyone else using the name will have to pay up their debts to him.

Nigerians react to Burna Boy's video

Social media users have reacted differently to Burna Boy's video calling out people using the Odogwu name.

Mufasaehicoking:

"Na Igbo man get Odogwu normally but Burna don make the name blow make we no lie."

Big_teega:

"Wetin deh worry this my Igbo brother’s self?…person no fit follow unah play?….me self I be Igbo but truth be told the guy make the name more popular so eh deserve am abegodogwu-Burna."

Richmenhobby:

"Na true nah na burna first brand that name so dem suppose give am credit all these our Igbo brothers should go and rest abeg."

Pretty_tonia1_:

"My boyfriend is my own Odogwu."

Opiripromise:

"Obi cubana be our real odogwu."

