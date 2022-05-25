Videos of popular Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha and a little girl she newly met sparked massive reactions online

The movie star and the little girl had fun times together while they were in church and Uche J o mbo shared the videos on Instagram

o The two new besties were seen dragging jewellery in one of the videos, and in another, the actress tried to get the girl's fingers out of her mouth

A little girl got the attention of many after her encounter with popular Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha.

Chioma's colleague, Uche Jombo, shared videos of the little girl and the actress and referred to them as new best friends.

In the videos, the awesome little girl could be seen threatening the actress as she dragged with her to share her necklace.

Watch the video below:

Chioma also scolded the girl to remove her hand from the mouth but she gave her a hilarious reaction.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to videos of Chioma Akpotha and the little girl

Social media users have reacted differently to the videos of Chioma Akpotha and her new friend, most of them dropped hilarious remarks about them.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Emeldaambe:

"Buy the child some shoes."

Her_exellency_nini

"Lovely Baby!!! A mother will always be a mother to any child!!! Pure love."

Gubsnaturalhair

"This baby na smart sturborn girl, her I don care attitude no be here, "don't put your hand in your mouth "na that time she put am well."

Jb_floralshop:

"The little girl is so adorable.. see her mouth like yes."

Jerry_ebalu:

"I just love the tolerance... Its all mother's love."

Liciouskayandmore:

"The girl even said yes with happiness."

