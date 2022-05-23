Singer 2baba is currently in the US and he made sure to pay his respects to his friend and deceased musician, Sound Sultan

The entertainer was spotted alongside some other colleagues in the industry as they dropped flower bouquets on the late Sultan's grave

The video sparked emotional reactions from many on social media as they prayed for the music star to continue resting in peace

Nigerian singer Sound Sultan is no longer a part of this world but not to be forgotten by his family members, close friends and fans influenced by his music.

Just recently, legendary musician and close friend of late Sultan, 2baba, paid a visit to the singer’s grave in the US where he was buried.

Singer 2baba, others visit Sound Sultan's grave in US. Photo: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

2baba was sighted alongside Emma Ugolee and two other close associates of the singer. They all had flower bouquets in hand which were placed on their deceased colleague’s grave.

Sharing the video, 2baba wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Went to pay my respect to my brother SOUND SULTAN. With my brothers @emmaugolee @amfrankiej @blackahrank. We miss you my dear friend."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

thisiskaha said:

"Eternal rest grant unto him oh lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.. God rest his soul."

harikeh_adey99 said:

"So emotional right now. Keep resting in perfect peace."

ibrahim.atanda_ said:

"Now this here is one of my friendship goals !! Rest on our brother ."

odogwupremium_ebere said:

"True friendship rest on Naija Ninja, you are greatly missed."

samz_peterz____kent said:

"We love and miss the great legend."

oif_jago said:

"May the good Lord bless ur spirit and the good deed u left behind."

jamiuetiko said:

"Thanks 2Baba & friends. Rest on Sound Sultan."

Sound Sultan dies at 44

In July 2021, Legit.ng reported that 2baba's manager, Efe Omoregbe, shared the family's statement announcing the death of singer Sound Sultan.

The late singer, according to a member of his family who signed the announcement, was said to have battled with angioimmunoblastic t-cell lymphoma.

Sound Sultan who was 2Baba's best friend was said to be survived by his wife, three children, and siblings.

Source: Legit.ng