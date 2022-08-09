A touching video has shown the nice moment a man gifted the sum of N835k to two strangers who are homeless

The young man approached the strangers and pulled up the cash from his pocket and gifted it to them

The men were surprised at the gift and the video capturing the moment has also gone viral on social media

A man has warmed so many hearts on social media due to the way he helped two men named Mike and Bryan who he met on the streets.

According to a video seen on Instagram, Mike and Bryan are homeless and they were pleasenlty surprised when they were approached and blessed.

They got N835k cash. Photo credit: @pterbond.

Source: Instagram

One of the two men, Mike had met the man before and recalled how good he was to him.

The kind, good samaritan then proceeded to gift them the sum of N835k.

More support for Mike and Bryan

He wrote on Instagram soliciting more support and funds to take the two men out of the streets.

His words:

"100% of proceeds will go into helping Mike & Byron find an apartment & get off the streets for good!"

The video has warmed many hearts on social media as people showered the man with praises.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

When the video was shared, it got so many comments from internet users. Here are a few of the comments:

@chrissy73432 said:

"Keep being Amazing love these posts."

@kaylynn.depasse reacted:

"Pter, you are exceedings everyone's expectation! I'm loving this."

@cantgetright4 said:

"Great job, my brother."

@joycelumadue commented:

"Peter you are such an amazing person."

@revallastt said:

"This is so sweet. It made my heart smile."

Kind man buys artwork for N207k to support a mother

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the same kind man, Isaiah Garza bought an artwork from a homeless woman for a whopping N207k.

The woman named Cori is a mother and was sitting by the roadside trying to sell her drawings to support her baby.

Luck smiled at her when Garza decided to buy the art. The video of the moment moved many people to tears.

