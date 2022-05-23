A female officer has in a video showed off her beauty as she rocked a military uniform and other outfits to mark five years in service

While celebrating, the lady known as @naval_queen on TikTok also congratulated all her contemporaries

Many Nigerians took to her comment section as some wondered if those working as a nurse in the force also wear camo

A young Nigerian lady working in the Navy as a nurse has celebrated five years in the force as she posted a clip of photos on TikTok.

Looking pretty in all her snaps, the officer captioned the video with:

"Happy 5th Anniversary to my humble self in active service."

Many people wished the beautiful lady a happy anniversary online. Photo source: TikTok/@naval_queen

Five years of service

In a part of the video, the lady wore her nurse uniform, looking all beautiful. A photo in the video also showed her in a proper military uniform.

Many Nigerians have since gone to the comment section to commend her accomplishment.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,500 comments with more than 50,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Oma said:

"Does navy nurse also wear navy uniform?"

obasekeboluwatife said:

"And I like you ooo but una dey hmmm make I no talk."

king of BOYS said:

"26BG!!!! Happy anniversary to you my blood @Zeenet God bless all of you for your service."

Tife Berry649 said:

"5 years no be child play, happy anniversary."

Mercietee said:

"Congrats dr happy anniversary dearie, brothers course mate."

michelleonarogmail.com said:

"Congratulations, I pray God protections over you in the job, more promotions."

Queen Damilola Osiya said:

"Am so inspired by you, seeing your video for d first time nd am in love with u already."

US soldier danced inside bush

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady, Brass Jessica, who is in the US Army vibed hard to Davido's latest song, Stand Strong, in a TikTok video.

Wearing low-cut hair, Jessica who was with her colleague suddenly left her shoe and started making hand gestures like a performer as they sang Stand Strong song.

Many people who reacted to her clip said both of them look cute and the video made their day with its positive vibe.

