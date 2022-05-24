About a month ago, popular Nigerian comedian and skit maker Maraji welcomed her fist child with her Ghanaian husband

The young lady has now taken to social media to share details of her new reality and the things she never knew before she had her son

Part of the things the comedian highlighted is the fact that her once upon a time flat tummy has become a pouch

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Gloria Oloruntobi aka Maraji is part of the few celebrities who welcomed their kids this year.

The comedian and her Ghanaian hubby welcomed their son about a month ago and just like every new mum, new realities have set in for Maraji.

Maraji shares things she didn't know about motherhood Photo credit: @maraji

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram page, the mum of one highlighted some of the things she didn't know about motherhood.

I'll have to trade my sleep

According to Maraji, having a baby means less sleep for her, and holding her son all the time is the order of the day.

She pointed out the fact that breastfeeding makes one hungry and thirsty all the time and she takes on the smell.

Despite the fact that the comedian would cry some nights because of sleep deprivation and her flat tummy has become a pouch, she loves her son so much that she would do everything everyday for him.

"Things I didn’t know about Motherhood. I’ll have to trade my sleep. Babies want to be held all the time (so putting them down to sleep successfully is a skill )"

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Maraji's post:

sirleobdasilva:

"May your child be a blessing to you and yours "

bhadoosky:

"Motherhood is a God gift! I’m glad for you."

fylani24:

"Very well outlined"

amalbotanicals:

"Dear Mama, it will continue to get better Mama. You are nurturing your child and doing your absolute best "

mandelaaaa23:

"The last line…..Big hugs to you. You will pull through. Enjoy the process."

