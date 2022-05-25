A displeased wife walked out of a surprise birthday party organised by her hubby and friends in her honour because it was below standard

A lady who was part of the organisers narrated that the celebrant just gave a long sigh and left the party premises

The female organising team member who shared the story expressed anger over the woman's action, stating that she had left her kids for the occasion

A loving husband's attempt to throw a surprise birthday party for his beloved wife ended on a disappointing note as the woman rejected it.

Victoria Ogechi Chuks, a lady who was part of the birthday planning team said she was embarrassed by the man's wife's action.

Images for illustrative purpose. Photo Credit: LordHenriVoton, Allison Michael Orenstein

Source: Getty Images

Narrating the incident on Facebook, Victoria said the man's friend had appealed to her and other wives of his friends to work with the event planner in organising the surprise party.

They welcomed the celebrant with cheering noise only for her to sigh and exit the premises.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Victoria wrote:

"I have not been as embarrassed as i was yesterday.

"Hubby's friend asked us(wives of friends) to work with the event planner to organize a surprise birthday party for the wife. All plans were in place.

"Yesterday we were all ready, just for the woman to walk in stood there listened to all our noise, gave a long sigh and left."

The celebrant sought to make amends

Victoria said the celebrant called the next day to apologise for her action at the party.

The celebrant explained to her that she got angry because the venue was below her standard.

Victoria expressed disgust for the excuse the woman gave.

"Left my kids,carried cake to sing Happy birthday song and you walked out on all of us.

"The thing still dey vex me till now,'' she wrote.

See the Facebook post below:

Nigerians react

Lola Igbinomwanhia said:

"Heigodt!! That guy must be suffering in silence. Wt*f?!

"Well, you should not feel embarrassed. She only showed the whole world what kind of person she is. So much for love and marriage. Tufiakwa!"

Chigoziem Gift said:

"This woman is something else.. so nobody go there with Samsung charger na better cord una for wipe her she no go see road comot from the hall. Nonsense and below standard."

Chinenye Golden Ifeamah said:

"Below her standard? My God! She walked out on people who left their homes just to surprise her. Kai..."

Akuoma Weirdsaint Amaechi said:

"I really need to know how much she's contributing to that marriage and who supplies her wee.d. Because...... arghhhh!"

Man unimpressed during surprise birthday 'party' girlfriend threw for him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man stayed unimpressed as his girlfriend organised a surprise birthday celebration for him.

In the clip shared by @instablog9ja, the man was not having whatever surprise that was going on as a trumpet was played with boxes of gifts displayed.

He put all his attention on his phone as he kept pressing it. The only time he left his phone was to pick up something on the table.

Perhaps unmoved by his countenance, his girlfriend carried on with the surprise.

Source: Legit.ng