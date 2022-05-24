Popular Nigerian actor and comedian Lekan Kingkong recently took to social media to celebrate his son

The celebrity’s son clocked the milestone age of one on May 24, 2022, and he shared adorable photos of him online

The actor also asked his fans for prayers to mark his baby boy’s birthday as numerous people gushed over the cute photos

Nigerian actor and comedian, Lekan Kingkong, has taken to social media to gush over his son who clocked the milestone age of one.

Kingkong’s son, Ayomi, turned the new age on May 24, 2022, and his father made sure the occasion was celebrated in a special way.

The actor posted a series of adorable photos of his baby boy smiling for the camera in his cute little outfit.

Actor Lekan Kingkong's son clocks 1. Photos: @lekan_kingkong

Source: Instagram

Kingkong then accompanied the sweet photos with an emotional caption where he asked fans for prayers for his baby boy. According to him, it would mean the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He wrote:

“AYOMI is ONE today, it will mean the world to me if you can say a prayer for him from your heart. ❤️.”

See Ayomi’s cute birthday photos below:

Fans and celebrities join Lekan Kingkong to celebrate his son’s first birthday

Congratulatory messages poured in for the celebrant from Kingkong’s fans and celebrity colleagues. Read some of them below:

Kunleremiofficial:

“It’s the dressing from me bless him.❤️”

Sholzy23:

“Happy birthday nephew ❤️ God bless you ❤️❤️❤️.”

Sagadeolu:

“Happy birthday Ayomi.. I pray the Lord keep and protect you, bless you with wisdom as your grow older and good health all the way. Much love ❤️.”

Mr.yeanks:

“Happy birthday Lil Prince, Keep growing in wisdom, knowledge n understanding. Long Live n Prosperity!”

Millat__babe:

“Happy birthday to you big boy ❤️.”

Temilayo_abodunrin:

“Happy Birthday, May God Almighty continue to bless him.”

Damolaolatunji:

“Happy birthday son... May u continue to grow in Gods knowledge, wisdom and understanding.”

Nice one.

Yul Edochie celebrates Blessing Okoro's birthday

Popular Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has once again given fans something to talk about after he celebrated controversial relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro, on her birthday.

Okoro clocked a new age on May 23 and the film star dedicated a special post to her on his social media page.

Yul posted Blessing’s photo and accompanied it with a birthday message that had fans talking. They advised him not to take her as a third wife.

Source: Legit.ng